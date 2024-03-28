AEW Dynamite rating for Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 747,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 800,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The numbers continue to drop despite AEW’s recent signings of Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay. Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 601,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the March 29, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 833,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.