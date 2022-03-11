3/11 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Tony Nese, Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen, Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez, and Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 31)

Live from Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena

Aired March 11, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Excalibur, Taz and Ricky Starks checked in as Excalibur introduced everyone. Marq Quen and Darby Allin were already in the ring, the bell rang and let’s go.

1. Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen. Darby held control for the first part of the match, refusing to let go of a side head-lock. Excalibur announced that next week’s Rampage will be at 11:30 p.m. The action spilled outside and Quen threw Allin into the steps. Back in the ring, Quen draped Allin over the top rope. Quen continued to have control, sinking in a boot and working over Allin in the corner.

Quen worked an abdominal stretch and went to pull the top rope for leverage, but the ref broke it up. Allin then hip-tossed his way out of it. Quen moved Allin to the ropes, but Allin tried to come back. Quen responded by taking Allin’s knees out and Allin fell to the apron. We then got our first PIP of the night [c].

Back from the break, Allin hit a super-plex for a two-count. Darby went for something (I guess?), but Quen hit a back-flip knee-drop for a two-count. Quen worked Allin over in a corner, but Allin reversed an Irish Whip. Quen got his knees up, though, and hit a back-flipping flatliner for a two-count. Quen went for a suplex, but Allin landed the Scorpion Death Drop.

Allin went to the top rope for a Coffin Drop, but Isaiah Kassidy distracted Allin and Quen pushed Allin off the top to the outside. Quen then landed a 450 splash onto Allin on the outside. Wow. Allin made it back into the ring barely to beat the count. Quen got a two-count. Quen went to the top and went for a shooting-star press, but Darby moved and sunk in the arm bar. Quen tapped and that was it.

Darby Allin defeated Marq Quen via submission in 11:56.

After the match, Andrade and his faction walked to the ring, but the Hardys’ music hit and the Hardy Boys made their entrance. We then cut to a promo from Dan Lambert. Lambert said his team is there to make history. Lambert talked about wrestling history and how it relates to MJF and Wardlow. Lambert said Scorpio Sky’s streak is the best AEW has ever seen. Sky said he is the face of TNT. We then went to commercial.

McGuire’s Musings: The match was good. Darby sold the hell out of his ribs, which was the right way to go, and that’s probably the most shine I’ve ever seen Quen receive on A-list AEW TV. He didn’t disappoint and that 450 to Darby on the outside was wild. It also kind of looked like he could have made a smooth landing on the shooting-star, but clearly, it was time to go home in terms of the match itself. I’m not sure what I think of Darby using a submission finish, but it made sense tonight. The Coffin Drop is synonymous with him and in my eyes, it’s even become somewhat of a protected finisher in AEW, which I like. Also of note: Matt Hardy looked better here in his old Hardy Boys outfit than he’s looked in about two years in AEW.

The House of Black cut a promo to bring us back in. Brody King said the feeling of violence is an addiction. King said you can reach out and touch it and feel it. Buddy stepped in and said the House knows about secrets and truth. We then went to the ring with no entrances.

2. Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez. Britt Baker and Rebel was out in Hayter’s corner. Hayter had control early, but Martinez worked her way out of a head-lock. The two stood and taunted each other and locked up. Hayter backed Martinez into a corner, but Martinez fired up. Hayter went for a shoulder-tackle, but Martinez didn’t move and ultimately landed a boot and a clothesline. Martinez hit a chop and some forearms, but Hayter raked the eyes. Hayter worked a boot to Martinez’s throat as we went to our second PIP [c].

Back from break, Martinez had control with a suplex and got a two-count. Martinez went for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Haytercountered and eventually spiked Martinez with a back-breaker onto her knee. Hayter hit a massive forearm and Martinez collapsed. Martinez came back with an overhead throw, crashing Hayter into the corner turnbuckle. The two went up to the top and Martinez hit a spider german suplex. While Martinez tried to pull herself up, Baker attacked Martinez. Hayter then hit a running lariat for the pin.

Jamie Hayter defeated Mercedes Martinez via pinfall in 9:42.

After the match, Baker, Hayter and Rebel tried to attack Martinez, but Thunder Rosa ran down with a chair to clear the ring. We then got a promo from Hikaru Shida. Shida said she missed Serena Deeb. Shida said she was always thinking about Deeb and that what she did on Rampage last week was not enough and she means war. We then went to commercial.

McGuire’s Musings: I was happy to see Hayter and Martinez get the time they got, even if it meant a long commercial break in between. Hayter is really good, and it’d be great if we saw more of her when it comes to in-ring work rather than just being a lackey for Britt Baker. Martinez, meanwhile, continues to do great work wherever she is. My only issue here is why Rosa would come save Martinez tonight even though Martinez couldn’t be bothered to help Rosa out at Revolution last Sunday. I mean, the outside interference in Rosa’s match was ridiculous, was it not? Martinez could have certainly helped. Anyway, this was good and it brought it us back to Baker vs. Rosa, which should be great in a cage on Wednesday.