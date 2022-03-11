Big E says he suffered a broken neck during a WWE Smackdown match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E (Ettore Ewen) stated during an online video that he suffered a broken neck during his WWE Smackdown match on Friday. Big E spoke from a hospital bed and had a brace around his neck. He said that he could move “all my digits” and thanked everyone for their support, but then added that he was told that his neck was broken.

Powell’s POV: Big E suffered the injury when he was suplexed by Ridge Holland at ringside during a tag team match that also involved Kofi Kingston and Sheamus. Big E’s head was spiked onto the ringside mat, and he remained down before he was stretchered to the back during a commercial break. Thank goodness he can move all of his extremities, and here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.