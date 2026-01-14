What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: How did the show hold up against the NFL playoffs?

January 14, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 271,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Collision ran at the same time as the Bears vs. Packers playoff game on Amazon. Last week’s Collision averaged 241,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating while running against an NFL regular-season game between the Seahawks and 49ers for the top seed in the NFC. One year earlier, the January 11, 2025, edition of AEW Collision delivered 337,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic against an NFL playoff game.

