TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven, Jake Something, Hammerstone

-Ash By Elegance vs. Jody Threat

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).