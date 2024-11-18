AEW Dynamite preview: The Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, and Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in an all-star eight-man tag match

-Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

-Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

-Big Boom A.J. appears

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena.