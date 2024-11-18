NXT TV preview: The end of Chase U?

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline (Chase U must disband if Chase loses)

-Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece vs. Ashante Thee Adonis and Karmen Petrovic in a mixed tag team match

-Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen in a non-title match

