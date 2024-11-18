WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Bradley, Jose the Assistant, Koichiro Kimura, Johnny Weaver, Harvey Martin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped last Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show features Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Reading, and Friday’s Smackdown in Salt Lake City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) is 49 today.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) is 35 today. She worked as Skyler Moon in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014.

-Mercedes Martinez (Jazmin Benitez) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Johnny Weaver (Kenneth Eugene Weaver) was born on November 17, 1935. He died on February 15, 2008.

-Jose the Assistant (Jose Garcia) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Harvey Martin was born on November 16, 1950. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 51 on December 24, 2001. Martin was best known for his NFL days with the Dallas Cowboys. He took part in the WrestleMania II battle royal, and appeared as a guest commentator for World Class Championship Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation.