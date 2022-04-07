Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Steve DiSalvo, Droz, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Blackjack Mulligan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show will feature Impact’s comedic throwback promotion IPWF with the regular Impact wrestlers playing spoof characters from a different era. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. Due to the comedic nature of the show, I’ll be skipping the Hit List and audio review this week. Both will return when things go back to normal next week.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT UK Championship.. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Myron Reed vs. TJP for the MLW Middleweight Championship. My review will be available after the show tonight or on Friday (depending on the timely availability of a screener) along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 30 percent of our post show poll voters. F finished second with 23 percent each, and D was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade for a Raw After WrestleMania show. Had this been a regular Raw, my grade would have been a C.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve DiSalvo is 73. He also worked as Steve Strong, The Minotaur, Billy Jack Strong, and went by additional names during his career.

-Darren “Droz” Drozdov is 53.

-David Otunga is 42.

-AEW producer Sonjay Dutt is 40.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.