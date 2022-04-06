What's happening...

04/06 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the ROH and AAA Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage, The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match, and Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster and Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifiers

April 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the ROH and AAA Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage, The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match, and Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster and Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifiers, and more (28:16)…

