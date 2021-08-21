AEW Dynamite preview: CM Punk’s Dynamite debut and the card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk makes his first appearance on AEW Dynamite.

-“Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. “The Lucha Brothers” Penta El Zero Mideo and Rey Fenix in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy.

-Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson.

Powell’s POV: And now I’m even more jealous that AEW is running in Wisconsin and has yet to debut in Minnesota. The winners of Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers will face Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, who beat Private Party last night, in the tournament finals on Friday’s AEW Rampage. The winners of the four-team tournament will challenge The Young Bucks in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on September 5. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena, and this and next Friday’s editions of AEW Rampage will be held in Chicago. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.

We are looking for reports from the AEW events in Milwaukee and Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com