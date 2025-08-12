WWE Clash in Paris lineup: The updated card for the Labor Day weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday, August 31, in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship

-John Cena vs. Logan Paul

-Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: The four-way was added during Monday’s Raw. It’s unclear if the Women’s World Championship match will occur after Naomi wasn’t medically cleared for Monday’s Raw. The Clash in Paris main card is listed as starting at 1CT/2ET in North America. The indoor arena holds up to 45,000 for concerts. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me with a live review of this event as it streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally, and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).