Shane McMahon’s son Declan commits to play football at Indiana University

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Declan McMahon has committed to play football at Indiana University. Declan, the oldest son of Shane McMahon, played running back in high school at Poly Prep Country Day.

Powell’s POV: Declan also made visits or spoke with coaches from Fordham, Duke, and East Carolina University, according to his Twitter page. Congratulations to Declan and I look forward to watching him play in the Big 10 against my Minnesota Golden Gophers. On a side note, I think he might have an in if he’s interested in WWE’s NIL program.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022