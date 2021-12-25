AEW Rampage lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the Christmas night special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

-Hook vs. Bear Bronson.

-Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Colin McGuire begged for Christmas night off to visit his family and friends, but I insisted that he cover Rampage. Not really. Going live is his call, so join him while the show airs tonight on TNT at 8CT/9ET. Dot Net Members hear his weekly Rampage audio reviews.