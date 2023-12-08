AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match
-Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
-Abadon vs. Trish Adora
-Orange Cassidy and Danhausen appear
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy has the week off. My review will available late tonight.
