AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Abadon vs. Trish Adora

-Orange Cassidy and Danhausen appear

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy has the week off. My review will available late tonight.