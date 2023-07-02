AEW Collision results (7/1): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks, and Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, AEW World Champion MJF in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 3)

Taped on June 29 in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre

Aired live July 1, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Powerhouse Hobbs delivered a brief backstage promo about his Owen Hart Foundation tournament match while QT Marshall stood next to him. Hobbs’ opponent Dustin Rhodes chimed in and said he was doing it for Owen. Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe also delivered brief promos about their tournament match…

The Collision opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… Kevin Kelly checked in and acknowledged that it was Canada Day. He was join on commentary by Nigel McGuinness, and Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer…

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his entrance. MJF’s opponent Kip Morst was already in the ring and was introduced as being from Hamilton…

1. AEW World Champion MJF vs. Kip Morst in a non-title match. MJF attacked Morst before the bell. MJF performed a Heat Seeker piledriver and had the pin, but he pulled Morst up. MJF applied the a submission hold and got the submission win.

AEW World Champion MJF defeated Kip Morst in 0:30 9 in a non-title match.

After the match, MJF heeled on the Canadian crowd. He said he would defend his title against anyone who walked through the curtain as long as they were from Hamilton. A heavyset man walked out. MJF called the man fatty.

Ethan Page walked past the man and walked to the ring. Page knocked the microphone out of MJF’s hand and said they weren’t doing that tonight. Page delivered a fiery promo about his father moving the family to Hamilton and overachieving. Page said when the company needs something, they don’t call MJF, they call him because he’s all for AEW.

Page spoke about going to Calgary for the company on short notice, He said his wife asked him when the company will reimburse him for all the positive things he does. Page said he told her that it would happen in due time, then said due time is now. Page challenged MJF to defend his title against him on the spot…

2. MJF vs. Ethan Page for the AEW World Championship. MJF chop blocked Page’s knee and then targeted it. He put Page down with an Alabama Slam and then applied a single crab. MJF remained in offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Page put MJF down with a cutter and went right back to selling his injured left knee. Page performed a powerslam and got a near fall. Page performed another cutter shortly thereafter while Kelly noted that Page had a cut below his eye.

Page went up top, but MJF cut him off and joined him on the ropes. Page got the better of things and powerslammed MJF from the ropes. Page sold his knee before covering MJF for a two count. Page went for the Ego’s Edge, but his knee gave out. MJF performed a dragon screw leg whip and followed up with the Heat Seeker piledriver and scored the pin…

MJF defeated Ethan Page in roughly 11:00 to retain the AEW World Championship.

The broadcast team hyped Rhodes vs. Hobbs for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Given the history of the belt, Page really should have challenged for the TNT Title while in his hometown. Anyway, this felt like a house show segment with heel Page working babyface for the night while in his hometown. That said, I don’t recall seeing Page work as a babyface. He came through with a good hometown promo and worked well in the ring. It’s cool to see he has that versatility.

2. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/QT Marshall, Harley Cameron) vs. Dustin Rhodes for the Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Both entrances were televised. A couple minutes in, Marshall distracted Rhodes, which led to Hobbs taking offensive control. Marshall ran Rhodes into the ring post while Hobbs had the referee distracted. Rhodes came up bleeding from the forehead heading into a PIP break. [C]

Rhodes battled back and performed a CrossRhodes and a piledriver, which led to a good near fall. Rhodes performed a Code Red a short time later and got an even better near fall. Marshall distracted Rhodes and then Hobbs splashed him in the corner. Hobbs put Rhodes down with a spinebuster and acted shocked when Rhodes kicked out at one.

Rhodes powerslammed Hobbs and covered him for a near fall. Rhodes set up for a figure four, but Hobbs kicked him away. The referee was distracted by Hobbs when Marshall hit Rhodes from the floor. Hobbs put Rhodes down with another spinebuster and pinned him…

Powerhouse Hobbs beat Dustin Rhodes in 11:00 to advance to the semifinals of the the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: I was surprised that this match was so competitive. I thought it would be more of a dominant win for Hobbs. No complaints, though, as they worked well together and the right guy went over.

The broadcast team hyped Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong with CM Punk on commentary. A brief video package focused on the Joe vs. Strong match. Strong spoke highly of Joe and how he wanted to beat a man he’s looked up to. Joe didn’t really focus on Strong and delivered a pretty basic promo about how he would win the match…

3. Miro vs. Anthony Henry. Henry’s entrance was not televised. Miro performed the Ten Beats early on. Miro suplexed Henry from the apron back inside the ring. Henry came back and performed a double stomp onto the back of the standing Miro. Henry threw a series of kicks and elbows at Miro, who cuth him off and put him down with a uranage slam. Miro threw his big kick at Henry and then put him away with Camel Clutch…

Miro defeated Anthony Henry in 3:10.

Powell’s POV: Henry was given a little offense, but this was a showcase win for Miro.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced “Bullet Club Gold” Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. All four men came out wearing Bullet Club Gold t-shirts. Schiavone asked what was next for the faction. White spoke about the Gunns adding the group. White said Robinson would wipe the floor with Ricky Starks later in the show.

Schiavone tried to say more, but Austin put his hand over Schiavone’s mouth and said the question is why they joined the faction. Austin and Colten put over White and then acted annoyed when the fans taunted them with Ass Boys chants. Austin boasted about the wrestlers they’ve beaten, including CM Punk. Austin said that if fans weren’t down with that then they had to words for them. “Gunns up,” Colten said.

Schiavone informed the group that Jay White was barred from ringside during Robinson’s match with Stark. White was upset and then turned his attention to CM Punk. White recalled Punk returning with “a bag of goodies.” White said if it’s made of gold and is actually Punk’s AEW World Championship, then he should leave it in the bag. White said FTR had their attention. White challenged FTR to put the tag titles on the line against him and Robinson…

Backstage, CM Punk, Ricky Starks, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were interviewed by Lexi Nair. Punk congratulated White on his team beating his team a week earlier. Punk said that if White was interested in what was in the bag, he could buy himself a replica title belt like MJF did. Punk asked if the Gunns are bodyguards for White and then said he didn’t need bodyguards because he had friends in FTR.

Harwood and Wheeler spoke about facing the Gunns. Starks talked about Bullet Club Gold being barred from ringside. He said Bullet Club was down while he was up… Kelly plugged upcoming matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: The heels talked a lot and didn’t really move anything forward. The babyfaces kept their comments brief, but the damage was already done by the heels overstaying their welcome.

Juice Robinson was in the ring coming out of the break.

[Hour Two] Ricky Starks made his entrance…

4. Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Robinson targeted the left knee of Starks. Robinson slammed Starks so that his legs hit the middle rope heading into a PIP break. [C] Robinson was in control coming out of the break and performed a cannonball that led to a two count.

Starks battled back and sold his knee after kipping up. Starks put Robinson down with a DDT for a near fall. Robinson came back with a Boston Crab, but Starks reached the ropes to break it. Robinson rolled up Starks and held the tights for a near fall.

Robinson bickered with the referee and then turned toward Starks, who slammed him down for a two count. A short time later, Starks speared Robinson. Robinson went for a jackknife pin, but Starks countered into a pin of his own and got the three count.

Ricky Starks beat Juice Robinson in roughly to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

After the match, Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn came out and surrounded Starks on the apron. CM Punk and FTR ran out and scared off the heels…

The brackets showed that Starks will face the main event winner in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: A plodding match that dragged on. It feels like they are going long with the tournament matches and it’s just not working with this live crowd.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus were interviewed by Lexi Nair on the backstage interview set. She asked why Cage had the TNT Title draped over his shoulder. Cage spoke about how they walked out of the first Collision as the TNT Champion.

Shawn Spears showed up. Cage told him no more open challenges. Spears said he wanted to talk to the champion. Cage stepped in front of him and told him to talk to the champ. Cage said Spears isn’t dangerous and never will be. Cage told him to walk away. Spears said everyone is capable of being dangerous, they just need to meet the right person… [C]

Entrances for the TBS Title match took place…

6. Kris Statlander vs. Lady Frost for the TBS Championship. Statlander dominated the early offense heading into a partial PIP break. [C] Frost performed a German suplex. Frost went for a handspring into the ropes. Statlander cut her off and hoisted her up, but Frost countered into a DDT. Statlander came back with a clothesline. Statlander followed up with her Saturday Night Fever tombstone piledriver and got the three count…

Kris Statlander defeated Lady Frost in 8:00 to retain the TBS Championship.

Powell’s POV: Another decisive win for the new champion. There was never a question regarding the outcome of the match.

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Andrade El Idolo and said he seemed to get himself into trouble with the House of Black. Andrade took the mic and then Nair walked away. Andrade yelled about them taking his mask. House of Black appeared on the monitor behind him. Malakai Black had Andrade’s mask and said he wanted to cut out Andrade’s past violently. Andrade threw a fit and stormed away…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that was lousy. Viewers haven’t been given any reason to care about Andrade’s mask. Why do we seem so many trios matches in AEW and yet the AEW Trios Champions are rarely involved in trios matches?

The broadcast team ran through the previously advertised matches for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. A brief video package aired on the Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta match. Yuta spoke about breaking Omega physically and mentally…

Kelly and McGuinness listed the following matches for next Saturday’a AEW Collision: “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Robinson and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match, Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match, and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and CM Punk vs. the winner of this episode’s main event in Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal matches… [C]

CM Punk made his entrance. Punk walked down the ramp and had a moment with the Owen Hart Cup. Punk slapped hands and signed an autograph before joining Kelly and McGuinness on commentary… Entrances for the main event took place…

7. Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Punk praised Joe, then added that people have told him for years that Joe is going to kill him and yet he’s still here. The action spilled over to the floor where both men traded chops. Joe knocked Strong down with a forearm.

Punk spoke of facing the winner. He said Strong might be more intimidated by him. Punk added that he’s never beaten Joe. Kelly brought up the reaction that Punk has received in Canada over the last two weeks. Punk said he’s bigger than Wayne Gretzky.

In the ring, Joe slammed Strong to the mat with a uranage and covered him for a two count heading into the final break. [C] Kelly brought up the crowd’s reaction to him again. Punk said he wins and that’s why they hate him. Strong rallied with a backbreaker and sold knee paid due to Joe’s size. Strong followed up with a sick kick for a near fall.

Strong put Joe down with an Olympic Slam for another near fall. Strong hoisted up Joe, who slipped away and applied the Coquina Clutch. Strong faded out and the referee called for the bell.

Strong put Joe down with a missile dropkick for another two count.

Samoa Joe defeated Roderick Strong in 13:00 to advance to the Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinals.

Kelly hyped Joe vs. Punk in a semifinal match. Punk said he had a short period of time to do a lot of work to get ready. Joe grabbed a chair and stared at Punk. Security ran out. Joe slipped the chair inside the ring. Punk stood up. Joe acted like he was going to walk away.

Joe entered the ring and slammed Strong onto the chair. Strong clutched the back of his neck. Punk entered the ring while Joe left the ring. Adam Cole ran past Joe and entered the ring to check on Strong. EMT’s tended to Strong while Punk and Cole watched. Strong was stretchered to the back…

Powell’s POV: They definitely saved the best for last. While Joe was clearly the favorite, he and Strong worked a good, competitive match. Punk created a sports-like vibe with his commentary and came off like a total babyface. The injury angle makes Joe looks like a dangerous monster heading into his match with Punk next week. That will be the most appealing singles match they’ve had on Collision thus far, so I’m looking forward to it.

Overall, this was the worst of the three episodes of Collision thus far. It wasn’t all bad and the tournament gave a few matches some purpose. But some of the matches overstayed their welcome and the crowd didn’t create much of an atmosphere. Next week’s show looks better with Punk vs. Joe on top. Will Pruett will be by shortly with his weekly AEW Collision audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).