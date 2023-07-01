07/01 WWE Money in the Bank audio review: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos, two MITB ladder matches, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and Jason Powell review the WWE Money in the Bank PLE featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos, two MITB ladder matches, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more (54:29)…

