WWE Money in the Bank polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

July 1, 2023

WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Grade the overall show

WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Vote for the best match

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso
Men's MITB match with Logan Paul, Ricochet, Nakamura, LA Knight, Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest
Women's MITB match with Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, Trish Stratus
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's Tag Titles
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
