WWE Hell in a Cell, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Dan Engler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Hell in a Cell will be held Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show is headlined by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus there are champion vs. champion matches for the various titles and a pair of Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown elimination matches. Join me for live coverage as the show streams on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the final push for Survivor Series. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-I have scrapped the “next scheduled dates” section temporarily. With COVID-19 numbers surging, there is no reason to think that American companies will be holding events with fans present in the near future.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Dan Engler is 43. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...