AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Saraya

-Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo for the AEW International Title

-QT Marshall vs. Komander for the AAA Latin American Title

-TNT Champion Luchasaurus in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.