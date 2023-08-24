NXT names the first two Heritage Cup tournament entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced Tyler Bate and Joe Coffey as the first two entrants in the Heritage Cup tournament that will start on Tuesday’s television. Bate is listed for Group A, while Coffey is listed for Group B.

The tournament will feature eight wrestlers split into two groups of four with a round robin format in the first round. Pinfalls and submissions earn two points, while a 12-minute time limit draw is worth one point. The winners of the two groups will meet on the September 25 television show. The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at the NXT No Mercy premium live event on September 30.

Powell’s POV: Two good choices for the tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing if the round robin style tournament gets the round style format over in North America.