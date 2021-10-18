AEW Rampage viewership for the battle with WWE Smackdown on FS1

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 578,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 502,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .24 rating, up from the previous week’s .17 in the same demo. Smackdown finished with 866,000 viewers for FS1 and finished third in the Friday cable ratings with the same .24 rating. AEW also ran a Buy-In pre-show in the hour leading up to Rampage on the company’s YouTube page. The live stream peaked with roughly 98,000 viewers for the show that was headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, and was up to 917,000 overall views at last check.