WWE Smackdown on FS1 viewership for the supersized edition opposite AEW Rampage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 866,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Smackdown delivered 2.147 million viewers with a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and finished third for the night on cable, one spot ahead of AEW Rampage, which delivered 578,000 viewers and the same .24 in the demo. The last airing of Smackdown on FS1 delivered 1.030 million viewers on December 18, 2020. The last time the show aired on FS1 due to Fox’s MLB coverage was in October 2020 when the show produced 881,000, and the October 2019 airing on FS1 produced 888,000 viewers. In other words, the numbers this week were in line with the last two years despite Smackdown doing an extra 30 minutes with AEW as competition for that half-hour.