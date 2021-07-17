Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship.

-Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts Championship against a mystery challenger.

-Josh Alexander vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship.

-Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh and a partner vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a four-way match for the Impact Tag Titles.

-W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Moose vs. Chris Sabin.

-Matt Cardona and a mystery partner vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood in a mixed tag match.

-(Pre-Show) Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Impact announced that TJP is unable to participate in the four-way tag match, but it will continue to be a four-way match. They also announced that the Knockouts Tag Title match will be on the pre-show. Impact will have fans in the studio for this event and the television tapings that will follow on Monday and Tuesday. The company has hinted that Purrazzo’s challenger will be Mickie James and that Chelsea Green will team with Cardona, but nothing has been made official. Slammiversary is available via pay-per-view television and FITE. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while FITE TV is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.