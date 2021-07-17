Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns to WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. worked a tag team dark match prior to Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Houston, Texas. He confirmed via social media that his back with the company. Follow him online via @DBSmithjr.

Powell’s POV: Smith swerved his followers a day before his return by claiming that he was traveling to Egypt and Russia. There’s no word yet as to which brand he will end up being assigned to.

After returning to compete in a non-televised match tonight, @DBSmithjr talks about his excitement to be back in front of the WWE Universe for the first time in a decade! 👏👏👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/toKgwccJpG — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 17, 2021