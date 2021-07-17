What's happening...

Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns to WWE

July 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. worked a tag team dark match prior to Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Houston, Texas. He confirmed via social media that his back with the company. Follow him online via @DBSmithjr.

Powell’s POV: Smith swerved his followers a day before his return by claiming that he was traveling to Egypt and Russia. There’s no word yet as to which brand he will end up being assigned to.

