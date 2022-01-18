AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Adam Cole vs. Kaun.

-Anthony Greene vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Peter Avalon and JD Drake.

-Waves & Curls vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

-Red Velvet vs. Vipress.

-Liam Cross vs. Lance Archer.

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Bison XL and Larintiz X.

-Katalina Perez vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-“Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.

-Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue.

-Tiffany Nieves vs. Anna Jay.

-“The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.