AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features a Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy confrontation. The Blood & Guts match that was scheduled for this episode has been postponed. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and includes Triple H appearing to confront Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa about the damage they caused to the building during their recent brawl. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the first Clash of Champions event.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast guest is Matt Hardy. The previous show had Dr. Alex Patel discussing the coronavirus outbreak. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show had freestyle motocross rider Mike Mason and mechanic Cliff Campbell. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is an Ask Bruce episode. Jonny Fairplay tells me there’s a hell of a story about Jonathan Coachman and a football pool, which I definitely need to check out. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant age age 49 on May 13, 2000.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

