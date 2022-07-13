Big E expected to make a full recovery, not upset with Ridge Holland, attending WWE tryout event over SummerSlam week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com and said doctors have told him that they believe he will make a full recovery from his fractured C1 and C6 vertebrae. However, doctors don’t believe that they will know how long he will be sidelined from the ring until he is reexamined in March 2023, a year after the injury took place.

The injury occurred when Big E landed on his head while being suplexed by Ridge Holland, but Big E made it clear that he is not upset with Holland. “I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge,” Big E said. “He’s reached out and said some very kind things. … What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I’m not dead. I’m alive. I’m doing well.” Read the full story at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Big E also spoke about taking part in the WWE talent tryouts that will be held in Nashville, Tennessee in the days leading up to SummerSlam. It’s great to see that he’s on the road to recovery, and it’s very classy of him to publicly state that he doesn’t have any issues with Holland.