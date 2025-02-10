Ricky Starks released by AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ricky Starks is a free agent. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports has been released from his AEW contract and is free and clear to sign elsewhere.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what caused Tony Khan to finally give in and release Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro. Perhaps it’s as simple as saving the company a small fortune. If it is cost cutting, it will be interesting to see just how far the cuts go.