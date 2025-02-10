What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating: Royal Rumble fallout edition

February 10, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.507 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down slightly compared to the previous episode’s 1.578 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.51 rating. One year earlier, the February 9, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.578 million viewers and a 0.75 rating for the show featuring the fallout from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. SaturdayAt605 February 10, 2025 @ 8:28 pm

    Isn’t that about the number of viewers local Memphis Wrestling used to draw on Saturday mornings on Channel 5 back in the 80s?
    A national audience reduced to 1.5 million is the true legacy of Vince McMahon.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.