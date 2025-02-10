WWE Smackdown rating: Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.507 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down slightly compared to the previous episode’s 1.578 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.51 rating. One year earlier, the February 9, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.578 million viewers and a 0.75 rating for the show featuring the fallout from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.