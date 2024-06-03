WWE Raw results (6/3): Powell’s live review of Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet, Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,619)

Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center

Aired live June 3, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a camera shot that followed fans into the arena and then took a wide shot of the venue… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary while shots aired of the separate arrivals of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, and Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh…

Highlights aired of Liv Morgan beating Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring, as well as in a cage match on last week’s Raw. They also included the post Raw clip of Morgan kissing Dominik…

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Cole referred to McAfee as “the always controversial” (some days more than others). Once in the ring, Morgan welcomed viewers to her revenge tour.

Morgan noted that it’s said that revenge is never as sweet once you finally get it, but that’s not the case for her. She boasted that she took out Rhea Ripley and become the new champion. Morgan claimed she put Becky Lynch into an early retirement. Morgan said the cherry on top of all of it was kissing Dominik. Morgan said the video footage had over 40 million views in less than 24 hours.

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance with his left arm in a sling. Dom tried to speak a few times on his way to the ring and was booed heavily each time. Once in the ring, Dom said he didn’t know what kind of game Morgan was playing. A “you suck” chant broke out.

“Mami isn’t playing the same game, and when she comes back she’s going to kill you,” Dom said. Morgan said maybe, then added that she’s probably going to kill Dom too. Morgan promised that she would make it all worth it. Morgan asked how long he would keep lying to himself. Morgan approached Dom and said he came out last week to be closer to him. Morgan said she meant what she said about taking everything away from Rhea Ripley, including Dom. Morgan backed Dom into the corner.

Finn Balor came out and told Morgan to back off. Balor said Dom doesn’t want anything to do with her, nor do the rest of The Judgment Day. Morgan asked what if Dom didn’t want her to go. Morgan said she would go for now and then dropped the microphone and went to the apron where she rubbed Dom’s hair. Dom smiled for a moment…

Powell’s POV: Who would have guessed a couple years ago that Dominik Mysterio would be the biggest swordsman in pro wrestling? I love it.

The broadcast team set up footage of the Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus segments from last week…

Sheamus was interviewed in the backstage area by Jackie Redmond. Sheamus said Kaiser dropped real bombs when he was attacked by him last week. Sheamus played up the idea that Gunther was holding back Kaiser. Sheamus said Kaiser had a chance to see whether he could go toe-to-toe with him. Sheamus said it’s always about seeing whether the fella across the ring can gain his respect. Sheamus said the way to do it is to put on banger after banger.

Sheamus made his entrance. Ludwig Kaiser ran out and chop blocked Sheamus in the entrance aisle. A bunch of referees and producers ran out heading into a commercial break… [C]

1. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Sheamus suplexed Kaiser early. The referee stood in front of Sheamus to keep him away from Kaiser, who then clipped Sheamus’s knee again. Later, Sheamus set up for Ten Beats, but Kaiser avoided it and clotheslined him over the top rope. Kaiser ran Sheamus into the ring post casing. Sheamus was seated on the ring steps when Kaiser went to the floor and hit a running kick on Sheamus’s bad knee. [C]

Kaiser continued to target the bad knee and pulled down his kneepad at one point. The referee checked on Sheamus and was about to call for the bell, but Sheamus grabbed him by the hand to stop him. The referee checked again with Sheamus, who indicated that he could continue. Sheamus barked at Kaiser and asked if that’s all he had.

Kaiser slapped Sheamus repeatedly. Sheamus got up and blistered Kaiser with chops to the chest. Sheamus caught Kaiser with a knee strike. Sheamus used the ropes to pull himself up and went for his finisher, but his knee gave out. Kaiser rolled up Sheamus for a two count.

Sheamus sent Kaiser over the top rope and then hit him with Ten Beats (plus three). Sheamus put Kaiser on his shoulders and climbed to the middle rope, but Kaiser slipped away and kicked the back of his bad leg. Kaiser rolled up Sheamus and got the three count.

Ludwig Kaiser defeated Sheamus in 13:45.

After the match, a QR code flashed on the screen while Kaiser was shown at ringside…

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match and a big win for Kaiser. It’s good to see Kaiser starting to be featured as more than a sidekick. They clearly did this in a way that created a need for a welcomed rematch.

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio told Damian Priest and JD McDonagh that he can’t help it that women are into him and added that he didn’t do anything. Balor said the problem is that he didn’t do anything. He told him not to play with fire or he’ll get burned.

Damian Priest entered the room and asked Dom for an explanation. Balor said none was needed because the situation was taken care of. Priest asked Dom if Rhea Ripley thinks it’s taken care of. Dom said he’s giving Ripley space, but everything is fine. Priest brought up his match with Rey Mysterio and said they should settle some scores and remind everyone who The Judgment Day runs Raw…

Dragon Lee made his entrance… An ad for Smackdown questioned how Cody Rhodes would respond to being attacked by AJ Styles, and Solo Sikoa anointing Tanga Loa into The Bloodline… [C]

Backstage, a trainer checked on Ricochet’s ribs and made his exit. Ilja Dragunov showed up and said he understands that people like the two of them need to push themselves to the limit. Dragunov warned him that Bron Breakker is wired differently. Ricochet said that he and Dragunov are wired differently. Ricochet said they could finish their rivalry after he faces Breakker. Dragunov wished Ricochet good luck…

A Dragon Lee video package aired. He said he will be a legend and spoke about setting the world on fire… Finn Balor made his entrance with JD McDonagh…

2. Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor (w/JD McDonagh). Lee performed a couple of early arm drags while Cole noted that his father worked as Bestia Del Ring in Mexico. Lee sent Balor to the floor and hit him with a suicide dive. [C] Lee performed a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Lee hoisted up Balor while McDonagh climbed onto the apron. Lee performed a rolling senton and then punched McDonagh off the apron. While McDonagh distracted the referee, Carlito ran out and crotched Lee on the top rope.

Balor went after Lee, who pushed him back to the mat and then dove onto Carlito at ringside. McDonagh ran over and ate a superkick from Lee, who returned to the ring and was hit by Balor with a shotgun dropkick. Balor followed up with his Coup de Grace finisher and scored the pin…

Finn Balor defeated Dragon Lee in 8:35.

After the match, Braun Strowman aand Rey Mysterio came out. “That’s one big white son of a bitch,” McAfee said regarding Strowman. Rey stayed at ringside while Strowman entered the ring and put down all three heels on his own while wearing a “One Big SOB” t-shirt. Strowman chased the Judgment Day members, who all hopped the barricade. Strowman and Mysterio checked on Lee…

Powell’s POV: The apology that McAfee issued for referring to WNBA star Caitlin Clark as a “white bitch” during his show earlier today certainly feels hollow after he delivered a spoof line regarding Strowman. The actual match was nicely done in terms of making Lee look good despite losing because of Judgement Day’s numbers advantage.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage… [C] A Clash at the Castle video aired. Cole announced a kickoff event for for Clash at the Castle on the day before the event…

Backstage, Damian Priest spoke with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Priest told McDonagh that he thought he would have had the Strowman problem taken care of by now. Priest told McDonagh not to sweat it. Priest said that if Carlito wants to play prospect, he should ask Adam Pearce for a match against Strowman later in the show.

After the other Judgment Day members left, R-Truth entered the picture and spoke with Carlito. Truth said he feels Carlito’s pain. He said being with Judgment Day is like riding a roller coaster. He said they kick you when you are up or down, but those were the best days of his life.

The Miz was shown looking dumbfounded by Truth’s statement. Miz said they are tag team champions and therefore these should be the best days of Truth’s life. Truth told Miz to let go of The Judgment Day and said he’s obsessed with the faction…

[Hour Two] Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance while footage aired of his recent issues with Alpha Academy. Zayn said things with Chad Gable have gone on long enough. Zayn proposed that Gable come out alone and face him man-to-man so they could put an end to everything.

The Alpha Academy theme played. Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa came out. Dupri relayed the message that Zayn wasn’t worthy of Gable’s time. The trio entered the ring and then Dupri read a statement from Gable. The message mocked Zayn for thinking he could turn his students against him and also included shots at Dupri, Otis, and Tozawa.

Gable’s message said the only way things would end between him and Zayn was with Zayn giving him an Intercontinental Title match. Zayn agreed to defend the title against Gable at the Clash at the Castle event. Zayn put his title belt down said he wanted to talk to Durpi, Otis, and Tozawa. Zayn asked the trio if they’ve had enough of Gable. Zayn said he’s been through it before and they need to set themselves free.

Chad Gable entered the ring and attacked Zayn from behind.