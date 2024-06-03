What's happening...

WWE broadcast team member Pat McAfee apologized for calling Caitlin Clark a “white b—-“

June 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw color commentator Pat McAfee issued an apology on Monday after referring to WNBA star Caitlin Clark as a “white bitch” during Monday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN and YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: McAfee was criticized by a number of his sports media peers before he issued the apology. I get what McAfee was going for, but it wasn’t a wise move and I’m happy he opted to issue the apology rather than dig his heels in. We’ll see if this situation is referenced in any way during tonight’s WWE Raw.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. mjoseph June 3, 2024 @ 5:56 pm

    First off, she’s white, so he won’t be in trouble. If she was black, he’d be fired.
    Two, part of the reason she’s targeted is BECAUSE she’s white, and several black WNBA players have either hinted at it or outright said it. Again, its no problem, because she’s white, so racism against her is fine.

    Reply
  2. TheGreatestOne June 3, 2024 @ 8:04 pm

    I’m not a McAfee fan (his show is idiocy on parade), but he does refer to male athletes as bad bitches pretty regularly. Nothing wrong with what he said here, but also nothing wrong with apologizing for it.

    Reply

