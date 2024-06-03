WWE broadcast team member Pat McAfee apologized for calling Caitlin Clark a “white b—-“

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw color commentator Pat McAfee issued an apology on Monday after referring to WNBA star Caitlin Clark as a “white bitch” during Monday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN and YouTube.com.

I shouldn’t have used “white bitch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying… pic.twitter.com/F6OHB4gvYh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2024

Powell’s POV: McAfee was criticized by a number of his sports media peers before he issued the apology. I get what McAfee was going for, but it wasn’t a wise move and I’m happy he opted to issue the apology rather than dig his heels in. We’ll see if this situation is referenced in any way during tonight’s WWE Raw.