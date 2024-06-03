Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 38 results: Vetter’s review of The Crew vs. Kody Lane and Dan the Dad in a street fight, ATM vs. Stallion Rogers, four-way match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 38)

Premiered June 2, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped April 21, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Glory Pro didn’t release an episode over Memorial Day weekend, so this is the first episode in two weeks. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary. This is the same venue they’ve used in the past few tapings, with a crowd of perhaps 200; more importantly, lighting is good in here.

1. Jake Bosche defeated Chris Hendrix, “Big Munch” Marcus Muncherson and Cordell Cain in a four-way at 4:02. Munch has the wide body like Keith Lee or Mark Henry and he stands out among these four just for his size. I don’t think I have seen the scrawny, white Cain, who has a scruffy beard and a flannel shirt tied around his waist, looking like a modern Kurt Cobain. (He seriously has to be purposely trying for that look.) The three smaller guys wisely all jumped Muncherson at the bell. Muncherson powerbombed Cain onto the other two and covered them all for a nearfall at 2:00. Muncherson tossed Cain over the top rope and onto the other two! Hendrix was able to knock Muncherson to the floor. Bosche hit an axe kick to the back of Cain’s head for the pin. Okay match; these guys are definitely newer.

2. Stallion Rogers defeated ATM at 10:36. I’ve only seen the former Curt Stallion a few times since he was released from NXT; his hair is much shorter now so he looks different from his run there. An intense lockup to open. ATM hit a dropkick. Stallion hit a doublestomp to the chest at 2:00 and he kept ATM grounded. He hit a senton at 4:00. He hit a running knee into the corner. ATM hit a flying forearm at 6:30 and he was fired up. ATM hit a dropkick on the knee and a leaping Flatliner for a believable nearfall. Rogers hit a headbutt. They traded forearm strikes, and Rogers hit a German Suplex, so ATM hit a German Suplex. ATM hit a superkick and they were both down at 9:00. This has built nicely. ATM hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for a believable nearfall. Rogers raked the eyes and hit a Gotch-style Piledriver for a cheap pin. That topped my expectations.

3. Kody Lane and Dan the Dad defeated “The Crew” Mason St. Goods and Rahim De La Suede (w/Cinko) in a street fight at 10:11. The heels came out first; Dan and Kody attacked them from behind and threw them in the ring. Mason hit a chairshot across Dan’s back. Lane hit a slingshot senton and a Death Valley Driver on Mason for a nearfall at 5:00. Lane hit a senton on Rahim that flattened him at 6:30 and everyone was down. Dan got in and hit his jab punches on Mason. Cinko jumped in the ring to distract Dan and Kody. It allowed Rahim to hit double low blow uppercuts. Rahim then hit a Flatliner on Dan for a believable nearfall. Dan clotheslined Mason to the floor. Kody hit a second-rope piledriver on Rahim across two open chairs for the pin. Good brawl.

Final Thoughts: An okay episode. Dan and Kody are in the ‘top tier’ of this roster but no one else on this show really is. Stallion is really underrated; you can see the experience he has in the ring. This was a bit shorter, at 35 minutes. I point this out because they easily could have filled in breaks between matches with a few video packages. I’ve said this before, but they need to highlight their top 10 or so wrestlers each week. Show a highlight reel of Warhorse, or a backstage interview with Dak Draper. Remind us what Tootie Lynn is up to, or Shazza McKenzie. Just pad the episode with a few clips of your top stars.