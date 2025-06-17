WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-The King of the Ring tournament final

-The Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The tournament winners will earn a shot at the world championship of their respective brand at SummerSlam. The show is scheduled to start at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).