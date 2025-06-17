What's happening...

WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia

June 17, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-The King of the Ring tournament final

-The Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The tournament winners will earn a shot at the world championship of their respective brand at SummerSlam. The show is scheduled to start at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.