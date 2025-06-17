What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches set for Friday’s show

June 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match

-Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

