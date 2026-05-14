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AEW Dynamite preview: The three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

May 14, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hold a five-minute challenge

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live from Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after tonight’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CTa/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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