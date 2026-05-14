Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Vader, Scott Irwin, Steve Williams, Tommy Rogers, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 1CT/2ET to promote Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact will be live from Sacramento, California, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Tonight’s show features Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander in a best-of-three-falls match for the X Division Title. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with D as the top grade in our post-show poll with 28 percent of the vote. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) is 77. He worked as Colonel Robert Parker in WCW and MLW.

-Matt Cardona is 41.

-The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987, at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and the Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.