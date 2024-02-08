WrestleMania XL press conference, TNA Impact Wrestling, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Paul Wight, Misty Blue Simmes, Corey Hollis, Fred Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Dino Casanova, Shane Shamrock

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WrestleMania XL press conference will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The advertised talent includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. Join me for live updates as the event streams on Peacock and WWE social media at 6CT/7ET.

-Due to the press conference tonight, Jake Barnett and I will be recording the Dot Net Weekly audio show on Friday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 43 percent of the voters. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. I assume the F votes came from some frustrated Cody Rhodes fans.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. a finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Misty Blue Simmes (Diane Simmes) is 65.

-Paul Wight is 52.

-Corey Hollis is 34.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018 from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.

-The late Dino Casanova (David DiMeglio) was born on February 8, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 35 on March 1, 2002.

-The late Shane Shamrock (Brian Howser) was born on February 8, 1975. He died at age 23 when he was shot during an altercation with police following a domestic dispute on August 18, 1998.