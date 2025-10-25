AEW Collision lineup: All-star eight-man tag headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page speaks

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in an all-star eight-man tag match for $400,000.

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla

-Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Hook in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at TechPort. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).