NXT Halloween Havoc lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s premium live event

October 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that will be held tonight in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Findlay Toyota Center.

-Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James) in a Broken Rules match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Zaria vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead match for the NXT North American Championship

-Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parka

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of Halloween Havoc as the main card streams on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

