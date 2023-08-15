AEW Collision rating for House of Black vs. CM Punk and FTR

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 476,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.17 rating and finished 11th in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show ran opposite WWE SummerSlam and finished with 417,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The better comparison is to the July 29 edition, which had 739,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating. Regional NFL preseason games were not as much of a factor on Saturday as they were on Friday, as the Saturday games were spread throughout the day and evening as opposed to all taking place at night. This weekend’s NFL preseason games will be much more of a factor with seven games taking place during Collision.