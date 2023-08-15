“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on having CM Punk back in AEW

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

DAZN interview with "FTR" Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

On what it means to have CM Punk back in AEW

Dax Harwood: “I’m sure a lot of people are gonna say, ‘Oh, of course, Dax thinks that. But I think that Punk is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. I mean, you look at his track record, his resume, and the things that he’s done in professional wrestling, especially when, you know, the business at one point was completely against him in what he represented, who he was, and he made a name for himself, and became one of the biggest stars our industry has ever seen. And he left the other promotion. He left WWE on his own accord. They wanted him back. They begged to have him back for years and years and years, and he never went back, and AEW landed (Punk). Having in my opinion, the second biggest, maybe up there with Roman Reigns, the biggest name in professional wrestling today, only helps everybody else in the company because it’s bringing more eyeballs to the product. He also has something to prove. I don’t think he’s coming back just for nostalgia. As an established act, I think he’s coming back to reclaim his spot as the best in the world.”

Cash Wheeler: “I think it makes us a better company. It makes AEW as a whole a better company on Wednesdays and on Saturdays, and it just makes our roster better. And the stronger roster that we can have as a wrestling company, the better wrestling is going to be because we were such a young company. We need all the help we can get and having a guy like CM Punk and a name like CM Punk, who not just because we think so, like the metrics and the numbers back it up. He’s one of the biggest stars wrestling has seen in the past 20-plus years. So I mean, Saturdays right now, he is so integral to the success of Collision, and we know Saturdays aren’t an easy day for that. We know that we’re gonna have stiff competition, but we built something really special on Saturdays. And I think it’s got a lot of positive momentum. And a lot of that is attributed to CM Punk. And you can see, like, just the effect he has on younger talent too. He’s helping elevate Ricky (Starks) right now. He’s helped elevate so many young guys. He has these young guys that he wants to help elevate. And that’s it. That’s his goal. So I think it’s just going to help the locker room all around to have him be here.”