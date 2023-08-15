What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Monday’s show

August 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Powell’s POV: The two teams played up the idea that the winners would be on the road to getting a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, but it was not billed as a No. 1 contenders match. Monday’s Raw will be held in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

