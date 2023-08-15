NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results for last week’s show, Kazuo Yamazaki, Ruckus, Ryo Saito

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kazuo Yamazaki is 61.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) is 45.

-Ryo Saito is 44.