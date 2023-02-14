WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Belle Center.

-Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Carmella in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest in an Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: The Lesnar vs. Lashley match was made official with a contract signing on Monday’s Raw. WWE teased adding either Becky Lynch or Bayley to the women’s Elimination Chamber match, but Bianca Belair beat them in a non-title Triple Threat main event on Raw to stop that from happening. Join me for my live review of Elimination Chamber as the show streams Saturday night on Peacock beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).