10/04 Moore’s NXT audio review: Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for a future tag title shot, Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner in a qualifying match for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship, The Grayson Waller Effect with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

October 4, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Toxic Attraction vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for a future tag title shot, Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner in a qualifying match for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship, The Grayson Waller Effect with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, and more (43:19)…

Click here for the October 4 NXT TV audio review. 

