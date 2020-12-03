AEW Dynamite preview: Sting speaks, six matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Sting speaks with Tony Schiavone.
-MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico in a non-title match.
-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order’s 10.
-“FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.
-Abadon in action.
-Chris Jericho’s ultimatum to the Inner Cirlce.
Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show will be taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.
Be the first to comment