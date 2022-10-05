AEW Dynamite in Washington D.C. (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Washington D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. The show includes MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington D.C., which is also playing host to Friday’s live AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 24 percent of the vote. B, D, and F finished second with 22 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terri Runnels is 56.

-Joaquin Wilde (Michael Paris) is 36.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died in a Bloomington, Minnesota hotel at age 35.