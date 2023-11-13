AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s final edition before Full Gear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher in a Like a Dragon Street Fight
-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook
Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena.
