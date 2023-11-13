WWE Raw in Washington, D.C., Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Van Hammer, Session Moth Martina, Lio Rush, Eddie Guerrero, Rufus Jones, Matt Cappotelli

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show includes Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Washington, DC., Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Ontario, California, Friday’s Smackdown in Evansville, Indiana, and Friday’s AEW Collision and Rampage show in Los Angeles. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is 47 today.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato is 43 today. She wrestled as Sara Del Rey.

-Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) is 39 today.

-Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rufus R. Jones (Carey Lloyd) died of a heart attack on November 13, 1993 at age 60.

-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Elektra (Donna Adamo) turned 53 on Sunday.

-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.

-Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Session Moth Martina (Karen Glennon) turned 33 on Saturday.

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green) turned 29 on Saturday.